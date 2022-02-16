Joe Burrow Fund sees hundreds of thousand raised in playoffs

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund continues to see an enormous jump in money raised for food assistance in Southeast Ohio.

When Burrow made his Heisman Award acceptance speech, Burrow referenced hunger and food insecurity in his Athens County area.

After that, the “Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund” was started to give funds to the Athens Co. Food Pantry, through the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.

The foundation says that says that the hunger relief fund is up to roughly $1.7 million.

Hundreds of thousands of that came during the Bengals playoff run to the Super Bowl.

“This Super Bowl and the AFC Championship, there’s so much coverage and so much grassroots support. People wanted to be a part of the run and expressing their support for his message and his pride in Southeastern Ohio,” says the foundation’s strategic initiatives director, Matt Kaido.

The foundation says that although it didn’t see the outcome of the Bengals winning the Super Bowl, it is excited to see what Burrow and the team have in store for the 2022 season.

The foundation and food pantry would like to thank Bengals fans or “Who Dey” Nation for their contributions to the fund.

To donate to the fund, you can click on this link for more information.

