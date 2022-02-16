Junior Achievement and Peoples Bank to Deliver Financial Literacy Program to Ohio Public High School Students in Response to Senate Bill 1

AKRON, Ohio (WTAP) - Junior Achievement will coordinate and lead semester-long financial literacy programs for high schools students in the state of Ohio starting next academic year.

A donation was made by the Peoples Bank is making these programs possible. The new program is in response to Senate Bill 1, which was signed by Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine, back in October 2021.

The bill requires that all high school students must take and pass a financial literacy course in order to graduate, which Junior Achievement will offer.

Peoples Bank donated $100,000 to help fund the program, which will allow Junior Achievement to provide the program in five areas across the state of Ohio at no cost to partner schools.

“Thanks to the incredibly generous support of Peoples Bank, young people across the state of Ohio are going to develop the mindsets, skill sets, and understanding of finances that will help them to achieve success in their lives,” said Mike Davis, President of Junior Achievement of Central Ohio.

According to Chuck Sulerzyski, the President and CEO of Peoples Bank, the donation reflects the bank’s commitment to communities and charitable giving efforts.

“Financial literacy is a very important topic. If we can help teenagers learn more about finances before they become young adults, it will pay great dividends down the road. Peoples Bank is very excited and proud to be the launch sponsor of this initiative in our home state,” said Sulerzyski.

The curriculum will be offered to high school students on familiar platforms including Google Classroom. It will cover topics such as employment and income, budgeting, credit, debt management, understanding taxes, insurance and consumer protection.

