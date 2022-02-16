Kyle Hall signs with Alderson Broaddus to continue football career

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Kyle Hall is moving on from the Parkersburg Big Reds, and will be playing football for the Alderson Broaddus Battlers this fall.

Kyle held his signing ceremony at the Memorial Fieldhouse on Wednesday with his teammates, coaches and family members.

Kyle is excited to get to the Alderson Broaddus campus, and says it felt like home to him immediately.

Kyle says that as an edge rusher, he looks forward to getting bigger and faster for the college level, as he can’t wait to hit the opposing offensive linemen when football season rolls around.

