Advertisement

Kyle Hall signs with Alderson Broaddus to continue football career

Kyle Hall (center) signed with Alderson Broaddus for football
Kyle Hall (center) signed with Alderson Broaddus for football(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Kyle Hall is moving on from the Parkersburg Big Reds, and will be playing football for the Alderson Broaddus Battlers this fall.

Kyle held his signing ceremony at the Memorial Fieldhouse on Wednesday with his teammates, coaches and family members.

Kyle is excited to get to the Alderson Broaddus campus, and says it felt like home to him immediately.

Kyle says that as an edge rusher, he looks forward to getting bigger and faster for the college level, as he can’t wait to hit the opposing offensive linemen when football season rolls around.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roland Wayne McLaughlin
Ritchie Co. man arrested for allegedly having relations with girl
Osborne sentenced
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted murder
Wheeling, W. Va. man charged with first degree robbery
Roy Tranter arrested and charged with child neglect resulting in death.
Man enters plea agreement after a car crash led to the death of his son
Mineral Wells fire
UPDATE: Mobile home in Mineral Wells is a total loss after fire

Latest News

Lewis Co. at Parkersburg Catholic
WTAP News @ 11 - Lewis County at Parkersburg Catholic
Dover at Parkersburg South
WTAP News @ 11 - Dover at Parkersburg South
Hunter Vincent (left) signs with Capital, while Andrew (right) signs with Wittenberg
Twins Andrew and Hunter Vincent hold signing ceremony at Warren
Scores from February 15
Scoreboard: February 15, 2022