Man charged with first degree robbery

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna Police Department says a man is arrested after allegedly demanding a gun and ammunition at the Vienna Walmart on Tuesday.

The Vienna Police Chief says John Michael Tufft walked up to the sporting goods counter and presented a knife to the employee. He allegedly demanded that the employee give him a gun and ammo and he threatened to kick out the glass display if not.

Police detained him and arrested him. He is charged with first degree robbery.

