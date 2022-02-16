Advertisement

Man charged with first degree robbery

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna Police Department says a man is arrested after allegedly demanding a gun and ammunition at the Vienna Walmart on Tuesday.

The Vienna Police Chief says John Michael Tufft walked up to the sporting goods counter and presented a knife to the employee. He allegedly demanded that the employee give him a gun and ammo and he threatened to kick out the glass display if not.

Police detained him and arrested him. He is charged with first degree robbery.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Two sent to hospital after Sunday shooting, assault
Osborne sentenced
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted murder
At around 9:08 this morning a three car accident occurred at the 1100 block of Staunton...
Three car crash leads to one person taken to hospital
Mineral Wells fire
UPDATE: Mobile home in Mineral Wells is a total loss after fire
Roy Tranter arrested and charged with child neglect resulting in death.
Man enters plea agreement after a car crash led to the death of his son

Latest News

90th annual Belpre Homecoming set for August 4-6
90th annual Belpre Homecoming set for August 4-6
Gorell ( left) and Miller (right) say they are accepting a wide range of donations for the...
Pete’s Pizza collecting donations for family who lost home in fire
West Virginia House Democrats have failed to stop the progression of a Republican...
Effort by W. Va. Dems to protect Equal Rights Amendment fails
The Republican-dominated West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill that would ban...
West Virginia House passes bill banning abortion at 15 weeks