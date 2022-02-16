Advertisement

Man sentenced to 60 years in deadly 2020 house fires

A man has been sentenced to 60 years for setting two house fires that killed a person and injured another in West Virginia in 2020.(WXIX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to 60 years for setting two house fires that killed a person and injured another in West Virginia in 2020.

The Kanawha County prosecutor’s office said Jerry Walker was sentenced Tuesday to consecutive terms of 40 years for second-degree murder and 20 years for first-degree arson.

News outlets report Walker was accused of setting the fires in Charleston after a physical altercation with one of the victims and saying he was going to kill the man.

Police identified Walker in surveillance video from a gas station and a neighboring house.

