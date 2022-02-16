Advertisement

Obituary: Bock, William Russell

William Russell Bock Obit
William Russell Bock Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 16, 2022
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - William Russell Bock, 86, of Vienna, WV, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family after a 10 year battle with cancer.

He was born March 29, 1935, in Sanoma, WV, a son of the late Lester James and Mary Justine Tucker Bock.

Russ retired from O’Ames Plant 2 after 25 years of service. He had previously worked at American Viscose Division of FMC and Penn Metal. Russ could repair almost anything and in his early years helped many elderly neighbors with small problems. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and listening to gospel and country music.

Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 63 and a half years, Geraldine Smith Bock; two sons, Russell Craig Bock (Regina) of Parkersburg and Douglas Wayne Bock (Angela) of Troutville, VA; one daughter, Lisa Kay Bradley (Joshua) of Vienna; nine grandchildren, Stacy Leek (Clifford) of Vienna, Ryan Bock (Danielle) of Columbus, OH, Jonathan Bock (Sarah) of Roanoke, VA, Tyler Cooper of Davisville, Logan Bock, Noah Deem, Garrett Deem and Winston Deem all of Parkersburg and Emma Bradley of Beverly, OH; great-grandchildren, McKenna Enoch, Lyla Bock and Laken Leek; and a son-in-law, Franklin Cooper (Linda) of Davisville, WV;

In addition to his parents, Russ was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Jane Cooper; brother and sister in-law, James (Gene) Bock and Nina Bock; sister and brother-in-law, Janet Dawson and Burl Dawson; and an infant brother, Roger Dale Bock.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. with Minister Kyle Jolly officiating. Burial will follow at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm till time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Beechwood Heights Church of Christ 901 31st St Parkersburg, WV, 26104 or Amedysis Hospice 2200 Grand Central Ave. Suite 102 Vienna, WV, 26105.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

