Advertisement

Obituary: Britton, Mary Louise

Mary Louise Britton Obit
Mary Louise Britton Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mary Louise Britton, 92, of Vienna, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born September 29, 1929, in Silverton, WV, a daughter of the late David L. and Neta Divers Carmichael.

Mary was a 1947 graduate of Ravenswood High School. She formerly worked at S.S. Kresge Store in Parkersburg and Thorns Market in Vienna. Mary later worked at the Greenmont Raquet Club where she was part owner and she loved playing tennis. Mary was an active member at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Vienna where she sang in the choir, a member of the United Methodist Woman, a member and past worthy matron of the Vienna Chapter Order of Eastern Star and Oriental Shrine.

She is survived by two daughters, Shawn Barr (John) of Vienna and Paula Rackowitz (Mark) of Williamstown; four grandchildren, Matthew and Alexandria Barr and Michelle and Jared Rackowitz; sister-in-law, Betty Carmichael of Vienna; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Max Britton; five brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Vienna with Pastor Dean Cole officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre, OH and one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roland Wayne McLaughlin
Ritchie Co. man arrested for allegedly having relations with girl
Osborne sentenced
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted murder
Man charged with first degree robbery
Roy Tranter arrested and charged with child neglect resulting in death.
Man enters plea agreement after a car crash led to the death of his son
Mineral Wells fire
UPDATE: Mobile home in Mineral Wells is a total loss after fire

Latest News

Conrad G. Ruble Obit
Obituary: Ruble, Conrad G.
Glendora Mae Johnson Obit
Obituary: Johnson, Glendora Mae
Ada Maxine Kittle Staats Obit
Obituary: Staats, Ada Maxine Kittle
Charles “Bruce” Mullen Obit
Obituary: Mullen, Charles “Bruce”