Obituary: Britton, Mary Louise

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mary Louise Britton, 92, of Vienna, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born September 29, 1929, in Silverton, WV, a daughter of the late David L. and Neta Divers Carmichael.

Mary was a 1947 graduate of Ravenswood High School. She formerly worked at S.S. Kresge Store in Parkersburg and Thorns Market in Vienna. Mary later worked at the Greenmont Raquet Club where she was part owner and she loved playing tennis. Mary was an active member at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Vienna where she sang in the choir, a member of the United Methodist Woman, a member and past worthy matron of the Vienna Chapter Order of Eastern Star and Oriental Shrine.

She is survived by two daughters, Shawn Barr (John) of Vienna and Paula Rackowitz (Mark) of Williamstown; four grandchildren, Matthew and Alexandria Barr and Michelle and Jared Rackowitz; sister-in-law, Betty Carmichael of Vienna; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Max Britton; five brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Vienna with Pastor Dean Cole officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre, OH and one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church.

