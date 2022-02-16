Obituary: Campbell, Robert (Bob) D.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Robert (Bob) D. Campbell, 58, of Parkersburg, WV passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022.

He was born May 18, 1963, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Lyle and Beverly Campbell.

Bob, a native of Parkersburg, attended Parkersburg High School. After high school, he attended West Virginia University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology. He then attended Cumberland School of Law, Samford University, where he received his Juris Doctorate. He was admitted to the West Virginia Bar in 1992 and joined the law firm of Richardson & Richardson that same year.

Bob was a dear friend to so many and a loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. He was an avid West Virginia Mountaineer fan.

He is survived by two sisters, Diana Staats and Angela Smith; a brother, Mark Campbell; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share a message of sympathy or memory with Bob’s family.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home & Crematory, 400 Green St., Parkersburg is honored to serve the Campbell family.

