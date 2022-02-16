Obituary: Coon, Norma Jean

MT. ZION, W.Va. (WTAP) - Norma Jean Coon, 73, of Mt. Zion, WV, passed away on February 13, 2022.

She was born at Mt. Zion, WV on March 23, 1948, a daughter of the late Fred and Murlene Starcher Coon.

Norma was a homemaker, who loved talking with and helping others, and was a faithful believer in Jesus Christ.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings Beverly (Coon) Wagner, Freddie Coon, and Chuck Coon.

Norma is survived by sisters Sandy (Brian) Luskin and Sheila (David) Hardbarger, and in-laws David Wagner and Darlene (Pendagast) Coon, in addition to her children Mario (Kelli) Coon, Tammy Coon, and Larry (Sallie) Coon, and grandchildren Harrison, Isaac, and Violet.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, with Rev. Delmas Stutler officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Interment will be in Fred Coon Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

