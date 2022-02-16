Advertisement

Obituary: Coon, Norma Jean

Norma Jean Coon Obit
Norma Jean Coon Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. ZION, W.Va. (WTAP) - Norma Jean Coon, 73, of Mt. Zion, WV, passed away on February 13, 2022.

She was born at Mt. Zion, WV on March 23, 1948, a daughter of the late Fred and Murlene Starcher Coon.

Norma was a homemaker, who loved talking with and helping others, and was a faithful believer in Jesus Christ.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings Beverly (Coon) Wagner, Freddie Coon, and Chuck Coon.

Norma is survived by sisters Sandy (Brian) Luskin and Sheila (David) Hardbarger, and in-laws David Wagner and Darlene (Pendagast) Coon, in addition to her children Mario (Kelli) Coon, Tammy Coon, and Larry (Sallie) Coon, and grandchildren Harrison, Isaac, and Violet.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, with Rev. Delmas Stutler officiating.  Visitation will be held Sunday from 1:00-3:00 p.m.  Interment will be in Fred Coon Cemetery.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Osborne sentenced
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted murder
Roy Tranter arrested and charged with child neglect resulting in death.
Man enters plea agreement after a car crash led to the death of his son
Man charged with first degree robbery
Roland Wayne McLaughlin
Ritchie Co. man arrested for allegedly having relations with girl
Mineral Wells fire
UPDATE: Mobile home in Mineral Wells is a total loss after fire

Latest News

Sarah “DeeDee” Gant Forshey Obit
Obituary: Forshey, Sarah “DeeDee” Gant
Gary Lee Way Obit
Obituary: Way, Gary Lee
Dale Lester Eddy Obit
Obituary: Eddy, Dale Lester
Robert (Bob) D. Campbell Obit
Obituary: Campbell, Robert (Bob) D.