Obituary: Eddy, Dale Lester

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Dale Lester Eddy, 74, of Marietta, OH passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022 at his daughter’s residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 30, 1947 in New Matamoras, OH to the late Karl D. and Janie G. Westbrook Eddy.

Dale was a graduate of Lawrence High School. He had worked for Broughton’s Food for 35 years before retiring as the Maintenance Supervisor. Before working for Broughton’s, he had worked in the oil fields with his father and grandfather during his teenage years. He was a member of Eddy’s Ridge Church of Christ and enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, gardening and woodworking. He was well known for his hand carved canes and his ability to make anything possible out of wood.

He married Judy Enochs on December 6, 1966 and they had just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. She survives along with their 4 children, Terri Eddy, Tina Parks (Kent), Toby Dale Lester Eddy II (Beth) and Sarah Miller (Bill); 12 grandchildren, Shannon Morrison (Terry), Shawnna Coen (Joe), Sam Mosher (Kara), Chloe Ward (Ezra), Spencer Parks (Grace), Reason Parks (Lauralye), Lydia and Maggie Parks, Craven and Coe Eddy, Miles and Eli Miller; 7 great grandchildren, Annie, Wyatt, Waylon, Walker, Ivy, Gus and Dawson; 3 siblings, Gale Eddy (Ruth). Kay Fleeman (Tim), Kenny Eddy (Terry); a brother-in-law, Don “Bub” Enochs; his special furbaby, Penny; Jason and Megan Bumgarner and his numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and her husband, Mary Alice and Gene Graham.

The family would like to give a very special thank you to Dr. Kelli Cawley and the rest of the hospice team for their superior care and compassion.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750 with Daniel Ruegg officiating. Burial will follow in Eddy’s Ridge Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 12 PM to 8 PM on Friday, February 18 at the funeral home and again from 10 AM until the time of service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Strecker Patient Indigent Fund, 406 Colegate Drive, Marietta Ohio, 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

