Obituary: Forshey, Sarah “DeeDee” Gant

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sarah “DeeDee” Gant Forshey, 84, of Mineral Wells, West Virginia passed away Monday, February 14, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center Emergency Room, Parkersburg.

She was born May 19, 1937 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Harold C. and Grace S. Swain Gant.

DeeDee loved to be around people and spent many years going to the YMCA to swim. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Parkersburg and loved church, singing and music and she sang in the choir.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, James William Forshey; two daughters, Mary G. Yeardley of Manassas, Virginia and Carol E. Haddad of Manassas, Virginia; brother, Harold Gant Jr. of Belleville, Michigan; grandchildren, Erica Ann and Nathan Haddad and great-grandchild, Roxy Haddad.

In addition to her parents, DeeDee was preceded in death by her first husband, Jim Yeardley and daughter, Sarah Ann Yeardley.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg, with Reverend Alicia Randolph Rapking officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of comfort with the Forshey family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.