Obituary: Johnson, Glendora Mae

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Glendora Mae Johnson, 88, formerly of Marietta, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022 at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center in Missouri.

She was born March 6, 1933 in Dunham Township, Ohio to Jake and Mary (Francis) Koon.

Glendora married Warren Johnson on December 31, 1951. She was a cosmetologist for forty years at the Norwood Beauty Salon. Glendora was a member of the Harmar Hill Church of Christ.

Glendora will be deeply missed by her son Jay (Jennifer) Johnson; grandchildren Luke, Emma and Lily Johnson and many nieces and nephews. Glendora was the last surviving sibling of 12 brothers and sisters.

In addition to her parents, Glendora is preceded in death by her husband Warren Johnson as well as her siblings.

Visitation will be Friday, February 18th from 5 to 8 PM at Roberts Funeral Home, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, OH 45750.

Funeral service will be Saturday at 10 AM at the funeral home with J.D. Conley officiating.

Interment will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.robertsfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.