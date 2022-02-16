Obituary: Lockhart, Pauline E. “Polyester”

SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pauline E. “Polyester” Lockhart of Scott Depot, WV, passed away Feb. 15, 2022. Born to the late Claud and Thelma Parsons Thorn in Parkersburg, WV, Pauline grew up in Wirt County and was a graduate of Wirt County High School with the class of 1964. She worked 18 years for The Wunder Shoe Store in Parkersburg as a bookkeeper and retired from Vienna Walmart after 18 years working in the crafts and fabric department. Pauline enjoyed quilting, sewing, crochet and collecting cardinals and angels.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Raleigh Lockhart and the father of her child Roy Neal Harris; siblings Carl Thorn, Ruth Moyer, Bill Thorn, Pete Thorn, Chester Thorn, Charles Thorn, Cloyd Thorn, a nephew Carl Eugene Thorn and an aunt Ruth Wallbrown.

She is survived by her children Steven C. (Teresa) Lockhart and James “Jim” Glen Lockhart; grandchildren Aaron Lockhart, Jason Lockhart, Steven (Christy) Lockhart, Alexander (Reanna) Lockhart, Christopher (Kim) Miller and Andrea (Brandon) Franklin and great grandchildren Grace Lockhart, Lennox Lockhart, Isabella Lockhart, Steven Jr. Lockhart, Jaydee Miller, Syerra Miller and Kyle Franklin.

Visitation will be Friday February 18, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home and Saturday until the time of the service. Funeral Services will be Saturday, February 19, at 1:00 PM at the funeral home in Elizabeth, WV, with Rev. Jim Bruce officiating. Interment will be at New Home (Mayberry) Cemetery, Palestine. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Lockhart family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.