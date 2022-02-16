Obituary: Mullen, Charles “Bruce”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Charles “Bruce” Mullen, 64, of Harrisville, died courageously February 15, 2022, at Pineview Continuous Care, Harrisville, following a painful and difficult battle with bladder cancer. Bruce was born on March 5, 1957, in Parkersburg, WV, to the late Charles H. Mullen and Marie Fisher Mullen of Harrisville.

Bruce graduated from Harrisville High School in 1975. He had worked at the former Robinson Motors, Harrisville, Frank Deem Chevrolet, St. Marys and Quaker State, St. Marys. He retired from Summers Rubber Company, Marietta, OH, after 32 years of dedicated service. He also took great pride in working as a greeter at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, for nearly 28 years. He was a 47-year member of the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department, having served the past 15 years as treasurer. He was a member of Harrisville Baptist Church and was very active behind the scenes during Sunday morning services. Bruce was a collector of recycled automobile parts and was especially fond of Willys Jeeps.

In addition to his mother, Bruce is survived by his wife of 44 years, Darlene Moore Mullen; his children, Charles Craig Mullen (Jenny) of Harrisville and Jill Renae Bumgarner (Jacob) of Elizabeth; grandchildren, Caroline Elizabeth and Charles Anthony Mullen and Adelyn Grace, Lylah Kate and Levi Charles Bumgarner; sister, Rebecca Griffith (Roy) of Harrisville; and brother, Doug Mullen (Vickie) of Pensacola, FL; sister-in-law Pat Thrash-Ward (Jim) of Williamstown, WV; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Charles H. Mullen and special brother-in-law Charles Thrash.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at Harrisville Baptist Church with Pastor Robert Perine officiating. Burial will follow in Harrisville IOOF Cemetery.

Friends may call at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville Saturday from 2-8 PM and Sunday one hour prior to services at the church. Service time is 2 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests donations to Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department, 612 E. Main St., Harrisville, WV 26362 or Harrisville Baptist Church, PO Box 193, Harrisville, WV 26362

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.