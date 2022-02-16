Obituary: Reed, William Alan

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - William Alan Reed, also known as Bill, Hickory Nut, and Captain Hickory, was an amazing husband, father, grandpa, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He left this world on Wednesday, February 9th, 2022, at the age of 73. Bill was born in Marietta, Ohio and resided in Lowell, Ohio.

Bill lived a full and adventurous life. He loved being a grandpa to Marley and Olive, they brought so much joy into his life. Bill’s second home was the golf course. He loved golfing and could tell you every shot of every hole he ever played. Bill also loved fishing in his pond or out on his boat. Bill loved to laugh and always had a joke or two for anyone who would listen. Bill enjoyed baseball whether it was coaching his children or watching the Cleveland Indians. In addition, Bill had several other passions including his gardening and his baking -- he was famous for his razzleberry pies.

Bill graduated from Marietta High School and attended technical training for his job at RJF International/B.F. Goodrich where he was employed until his retirement. Bill made many friends during his career and was a proud member of the union.

Bill married his high school sweetheart, Diane Reed (Wagner), and they had four beautiful children and two granddaughters. Family was very important to Bill as was his Irish heritage.

Bill is survived by his wife, Diane Reed (Wagner), his parents Richard and Lois Reed, his daughters Darcy (Frank) Reed, Amy (DaRon) Jacobs, Kasey (Nick) Myers, his granddaughters Marley Elise Reed and Olive Mabel-Diane Myers, his brothers James (Rosie) Reed and Don (Mel) Reed, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his son Josh Reed and his granddaughter Poppy Lee Myers.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Marietta.

