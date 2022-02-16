Obituary: Ruble, Conrad G.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Conrad G. Ruble, 78, of Parkersburg died February 15, 2022 at his residence. He was born on July 20, 1943 in Jackson County, WV and was the son of the late Harold and Velma Smith Ruble.

He retired from the Wood County Board of Education in maintenance and was a devoted member of Broadway Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially going to Mountwood Park to fish with his wife Betty.

Conrad is survived by four children, Debbie (Raymond) Cline of Davisville, David A. (Emila) Ruble of Athens, OH, Ricky D. Ruble of Parkersburg, Daniel Lee Ruble of Parkersburg; five grandchildren, Gregory Cline, Crystal Cline, Justine Cline, Karissa Reynolds, Jimmy Ruble; several great grandchildren; one sister, Charlotte McKown; two sisters-in-law Brenda Randolph of Reedsville, OH and Nadine Ruble of Parkersburg

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Betty J. Randolph Ruble; five brothers, Chuck, Larry, Wayne, Robert and Harold Ruble; one sister, Regina Nichols.

Funeral services will be Saturday 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor John Witmer officiating.

Burial will follow at Big Tygart Cemetery, Rockport, WV.

Visitation will be held Friday 5-7 pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.