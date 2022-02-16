Obituary: Staats, Ada Maxine Kittle

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ada Maxine Kittle Staats, known as Maxine, at 94 years old, waltzed into Heaven on Valentine’s Day to meet up with her husband, E. Harlan Staats, her cherished eldest son, Edward Harlan Staats Jr. (Linda), her parents, Troy & Olive Kittle, and eight rib-tickling brothers and sisters: Lloyd Kittle, Charlotte Mace, and Rollin Kittle. No doubt it was a joyous and festive reunion. Maxine’s younger brother, Reverend James Kittle, and his wife Nada reside in Point Pleasant and look forward to their next engagement with the siblings. Baby brother Rollin’s wife, Carolyn , has remained a dear friend and waits to join in the mix.

Maxine has five other children: Michael J Staats (Sandy), Angela Summers (Jack), Isaac Troy Staats, Dr. Dee Ann Staats, and Kristi Davis (Robert). She has 12 grandchildren, Shannon Staats, Edward Staats III, Lisha Proudfoot, Josie Rabatin, Michael Habeb, Robert Habeb, Joshua Staats, Ashley Nutter, Kyla Balderson, Colton Staats, Lyndee Yorek, and Rose Davis. There are 29 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild, another on the way.

Maxine loved horses, one of which returned the loved so much that he followed her into the house from time to time. Though she never finished high school, she was a voracious reader with a dazzlingly vast vocabulary. This made her almost unbeatable at Scrabble. She was considered the family barrister and could decipher and advise on any legal document. She hosted oodles of family gatherings and will always be remembered for her pie crusts, molasses cookies, blackberry cobbler, apple dumplings, and no one could ever even come close to being able to make her homemade noodles. Maxine’s children are the recipients of her wit and wisdom, her dedicated parenting, and her sheer strength and resolve to guide them into adulthood.

We will miss you, Mom, along with your pearls of wisdom, especially the ones that gifted us gut-busting giggles. Mom always maintained, “The only way to get a big job done is to tackle it.” You tackled this one Mom, and your children are the beneficiaries of your job well-done. God speed Maxine!

A small graveside service will be held on Monday February 21, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Sunset Memory Gardens.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Hendershot and the staff at Ohio Valley Healthcare, who treated Mom and all of us with genuine care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Ohio Valley Health Care for the resident activities. Their mailing address is: 222 Nicolette Rd. Parkersburg WV, 26104-

