Obituary: Way, Gary Lee

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gary Lee Way, 75 of Parkersburg, passed away February 14, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was born August 7, 1946 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Howard and Ruth Way.

Mr. Way retired from GE Plastics as a Lab Technician working in the Color Lab and was a 1964 graduate of Parkersburg High.

He was an avid reader, history buff and antique collector, especially pertaining to the Mid-Ohio Valley and Parkersburg. Gary could often be seen at auctions all over the Mid-Ohio Valley, talking to friends and competing to take home treasures that had long been loved by local families. Gary loved to tell stories of the items in his collection and the time period they represented, often breaking open books and memories to discuss at length.

Surviving are two sons: Samuel Walters (Cindy) of Valparaiso, IN and Michael Walters (Donna) of Spring, TX and daughter Kimberly McIntire (Andrew) of Mount Pleasant, SC.

He also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Peyton, Madison, Grace and Avery Walters and Sloane, Colin, Shea and Ian McIntire.

Graveside funeral services will be Friday 11AM at the Mount Olivet Cemetery with Pastor Adam Myers officiating.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.