Parkersburg High School Speech and Debate team place 2nd overall at John Marshall Anniversary Tournament

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Big Reds Speech and Debate team proved their worth at this past weekend’s John Marshall Anniversary Tournament in Huntington.

Senior Debate Captain Ryann Province said the team placed 2nd overall.

“We all as a team did really well,” Province said. “There were a lot of first-place trophies going to Parkersburg.”

And Province was one of those first-place winners.

“My partner and I Katie Riggs, we got first place in Public Forum Debate, which was really big for us because for me this was the first time all year that we won first place together. So, it was really special.”

Province said competing in person again after being remote last year due to COVID has pushed everyone to work hard to perfect their speeches. Junior Speech Captain Bastet Zyla agrees.

“It was just better in every single way. I really like connecting with my competitors and talking to them. There’s just not the same audience to competitor reaction,” Zyla said.

“I do a lot better in front of a live audience so being able to see people in person and so my events in person really made the experience as fun as it’s been in previous years when we weren’t online.”

Zyla got first place, overall speaker, at this tournament. She placed first in Poetry and Original Story and second place in Broadcasting and Prose. She’s now looking to continue this success at the state competition next month and said she and her teammates will practice every day until then.

“We run through pieces most of the time here unless we’re helping other students. Then we have meetings every week after school when we run stuff,” she said.

" It’s really just a thing that practice makes perfect.”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.