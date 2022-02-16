Advertisement

Twins Andrew and Hunter Vincent hold signing ceremony at Warren

Hunter Vincent (left) signs with Capital, while Andrew (right) signs with Wittenberg
Hunter Vincent (left) signs with Capital, while Andrew (right) signs with Wittenberg(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) -

Andrew and Hunter Vincent are twin brothers at Warren High School, who both held their signing ceremonies on Wednesday in the gymnasium.

Andrew is going to be attending Wittenberg University for swimming, while Hunter is going to Capital University to continue his football career.

Hunter says he is proud of being part of the turnaround for the Warriors, as they have made two straight playoff appearances in his last two years.

Andrew says he approached Warren officials about a potential swim team, and he is excited that starting the competitive swim team is something that will be part of his Warrior legacy.

