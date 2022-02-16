Twins Andrew and Hunter Vincent hold signing ceremony at Warren

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) -

Andrew and Hunter Vincent are twin brothers at Warren High School, who both held their signing ceremonies on Wednesday in the gymnasium.

Andrew is going to be attending Wittenberg University for swimming, while Hunter is going to Capital University to continue his football career.

Hunter says he is proud of being part of the turnaround for the Warriors, as they have made two straight playoff appearances in his last two years.

Andrew says he approached Warren officials about a potential swim team, and he is excited that starting the competitive swim team is something that will be part of his Warrior legacy.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.