Advertisement

2 US House primary election races crowded in West Virginia

Thirteen candidates are running for office in West Virginia’s two congressional districts.
Thirteen candidates are running for office in West Virginia’s two congressional districts.(WSAZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Thirteen candidates are running for office in West Virginia’s two congressional districts.

The districts were reduced from three after the state lost a U.S. House seat due to population losses over the past decade.

The Secretary of State’s office has certified the list of candidates for the May 10 primary.

The districts of incumbent Republican Reps. David McKinley and Alex Mooney were merged starting in this election cycle.

Both are running in the new 2nd District and will be joined by three others in the GOP primary.

Two candidates are running in the Democratic primary. In the 1st District, incumbent Carol Miller faces four Republican challengers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Layne mugshot
Belpre man accused of identify theft and other charges
Roland Wayne McLaughlin
Ritchie Co. man arrested for allegedly having relations with girl
Wheeling, W. Va. man charged with first degree robbery
Two arrested on drug charges
Two people arrested in Pomeroy on drug charges
A Wood County Schools school bus was damaged during a wreck on Staunton Avenue on Tuesday.
Wood County Schools bus damaged after hitting barrier

Latest News

Vaccine locations can be found online at vaccinate.wv.gov and by calling 1-833-734-0965
Gov. Justice’s holds COVID-19 media briefing
The Wood County Commission
Wood County Commission signs request for 911 First Responder Retirement System
A judge has ruled that a white Ohio sheriff’s deputy wasn’t acting in his capacity as a...
Judge: Deputy who killed Casey Goodson not a federal agent
Neither the state nor school districts could require or compel Ohio teachers to affirm a belief...
Updated measure bans required teaching of systemic racism