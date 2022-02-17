2 US House primary election races crowded in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Thirteen candidates are running for office in West Virginia’s two congressional districts.

The districts were reduced from three after the state lost a U.S. House seat due to population losses over the past decade.

The Secretary of State’s office has certified the list of candidates for the May 10 primary.

The districts of incumbent Republican Reps. David McKinley and Alex Mooney were merged starting in this election cycle.

Both are running in the new 2nd District and will be joined by three others in the GOP primary.

Two candidates are running in the Democratic primary. In the 1st District, incumbent Carol Miller faces four Republican challengers.

