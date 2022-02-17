Advertisement

Capital city library system announces Sunday re-openings

Columbus Metropolitan Library
Columbus Metropolitan Library(WTAP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The library system serving Ohio’s capital city and some surrounding suburbs has announced its reopening Sundays after the easing of pandemic-related staffing shortages.

Columbus Metropolitan Library normally employs about 870 full and part-time staff, but had almost 160 unfilled positions when it announced the closures in November.

The library said in a Thursday news release the system’s employee count has risen to 760, with jobs still available.

The 23-branch system will reopen beginning Sunday. Masks are still mandatory under city and library directives.

Libraries across the country have faced similar staffing challenges since the pandemic began.

