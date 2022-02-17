Gov. Justice holds COVID-19 media briefing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Governor started his briefing by announcing 123 additional COVID-positive deaths across the state.

This brings the death count to 6,146.

He shared the updated number of doses administered and said that while they are improving “little by little,” they “need to get better faster.”

The Governor called upon his own experience with the virus last month.

“I didn’t end up in the hospital and I surely didn’t end up with dire circumstances beyond that...” Justice says. “I believe without question (that) those vaccines and that booster shot kept a really really potential(ly) bad outcome from happening to me.”

Those who tuned-in also heard from Dr. Clay Marsh, Secretary Bill Crouch with the DHHR, and State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad.

Vaccine locations can be found online at vaccinate.wv.gov and by calling 1-833-734-0965.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.