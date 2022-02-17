Judge: Deputy who killed Casey Goodson not a federal agent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A judge has ruled that a white Ohio sheriff’s deputy wasn’t acting in his capacity as a deputized federal agent when he fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr.

Defendant Jason Meade was charged last year with murder and reckless homicide in the fatal December 2020 shooting of Goodson, who was Black.

Columbus Federal Judge Edmund Sargus on Thursday rejected arguments by Meade’s attorneys that as a member of a U.S.

Marshals Service task force at the time of the shooting, Meade should be tried in federal court.

The ruling was a victory for prosecutors who want the case to remain in state court. Meade has pleaded not guilty.

