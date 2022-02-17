Advertisement

Jury seated to try Ohio doctor charged in hospital deaths

William Husel
William Husel
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A jury has been seated to try an Ohio doctor charged in multiple hospital deaths.

William Husel is accused of ordering excessive painkillers for patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System.

Prosecutors said ordering such dosages for a nonsurgical situation indicated an intent to end lives.

Husel has pleaded not guilty to 14 murder counts and says he was providing comfort care for dying patients, not trying to kill them.

Franklin Judge Michael Holbrook last month dropped 11 of the original 25 charges at the prosecution’s request.

Jurors are expected to hear from at least 50 prosecution witnesses as well as additional defense witnesses.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roland Wayne McLaughlin
Ritchie Co. man arrested for allegedly having relations with girl
Wheeling, W. Va. man charged with first degree robbery
James Layne mugshot
Belpre man accused of identify theft and other charges
A Wood County Schools school bus was damaged during a wreck on Staunton Avenue on Tuesday.
Wood County Schools bus damaged after hitting barrier
Two arrested on drug charges
Two people arrested in Pomeroy on drug charges

Latest News

The billionaire Koch family-affiliated group told The Associated Press its ``Buckeye...
Koch-affiliated group makes grassroots policy push in Ohio
West Virginia University is removing some of its masking requirements put in place to combat...
West Virginia University draws back mask requirements
Two arrested on drug charges
Two people arrested in Pomeroy on drug charges
James Layne mugshot
Belpre man accused of identify theft and other charges