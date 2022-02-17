Koch-affiliated group makes grassroots policy push in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio arm of the influential political advocacy group Americans for Prosperity is launching an effort to elevate ``a higher caliber’' of state legislator who will focus less on socially divisive topics and more on passing impactful public policy.

The billionaire Koch family-affiliated group told The Associated Press its ``Buckeye Blueprint’' initiative begins Thursday with a rebranded website.

More than $150,000 in promotions and digital outreach will follow.

The policy package it developed through a series of meetings since October centers on: removing barriers to economic opportunity, advancing personal healthcare options, expanding educational opportunities and reforming the criminal justice system.

