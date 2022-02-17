Advertisement

Koch-affiliated group makes grassroots policy push in Ohio

The billionaire Koch family-affiliated group told The Associated Press its ``Buckeye...
The billionaire Koch family-affiliated group told The Associated Press its ``Buckeye Blueprint’' initiative begins Thursday with a rebranded website.(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio arm of the influential political advocacy group Americans for Prosperity is launching an effort to elevate ``a higher caliber’' of state legislator who will focus less on socially divisive topics and more on passing impactful public policy.

The billionaire Koch family-affiliated group told The Associated Press its ``Buckeye Blueprint’' initiative begins Thursday with a rebranded website.

More than $150,000 in promotions and digital outreach will follow.

The policy package it developed through a series of meetings since October centers on: removing barriers to economic opportunity, advancing personal healthcare options, expanding educational opportunities and reforming the criminal justice system.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roland Wayne McLaughlin
Ritchie Co. man arrested for allegedly having relations with girl
Wheeling, W. Va. man charged with first degree robbery
James Layne mugshot
Belpre man accused of identify theft and other charges
A Wood County Schools school bus was damaged during a wreck on Staunton Avenue on Tuesday.
Wood County Schools bus damaged after hitting barrier
Two arrested on drug charges
Two people arrested in Pomeroy on drug charges

Latest News

William Husel
Jury seated to try Ohio doctor charged in hospital deaths
West Virginia University is removing some of its masking requirements put in place to combat...
West Virginia University draws back mask requirements
Two arrested on drug charges
Two people arrested in Pomeroy on drug charges
James Layne mugshot
Belpre man accused of identify theft and other charges