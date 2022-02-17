Advertisement

Man accused of killing neighbor with sledgehammer, baseball bat after argument

Justin Lynn McKee is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing his neighbor.
Justin Lynn McKee is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing his neighbor.(Hamblen Co. Sheriff)
By Emily Van de Riet and Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/Gray News) - A man in Tennessee was charged with second-degree murder after allegedly killing his neighbor with a sledgehammer and baseball bat following an argument, according to a report obtained by WVLT.

Officers responded to a home in Morristown about an assault Friday. Upon arriving, Justin McKee, 42, reportedly told officers he had a fight with his neighbor, Michael Greene.

According to the arrest warrant, McKee said he hit Greene’s chest with a sledgehammer until the hammer broke. Then, he allegedly picked up a baseball bat and hit Greene in the head until he stopped moving.

Greene was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Layne mugshot
Belpre man accused of identify theft and other charges
Roland Wayne McLaughlin
Ritchie Co. man arrested for allegedly having relations with girl
Wheeling, W. Va. man charged with first degree robbery
Two arrested on drug charges
Two people arrested in Pomeroy on drug charges
A Wood County Schools school bus was damaged during a wreck on Staunton Avenue on Tuesday.
Wood County Schools bus damaged after hitting barrier

Latest News

Vaccine locations can be found online at vaccinate.wv.gov and by calling 1-833-734-0965
Gov. Justice’s holds COVID-19 media briefing
'Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end,' Prime Minister Justin...
Truckers in Ottawa hold their ground despite threats of crackdown
A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022,...
Sharpton: Without no-knock warrant, Amir Locke would be alive
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in...
Pelosi opens Biden State of the Union speech to full House
The Wood County Commission
Wood County Commission signs request for 911 First Responder Retirement System