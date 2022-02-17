Marietta City works to combat “pothole season”

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As temperatures continue to fluctuate mixed in with a wintery mix of precipitation, potholes thrive.

According to Marietta Mayor Josh Schilcher, Marietta has its fair share of potholes.

Schlicher said city crews have been working the past several weeks to fill in cracks in roads to prevent potholes. However, he said there are some areas that have been covered with potholes before this winter season.

Some trouble areas include Gilman Avenue, the intersection of Virginia and Franklin Streets, and Green Street.

“This weather is perfect for creating potholes,” Schilcher said.

“We have guys out every day filling them as quickly as possible. We encourage anybody out while they’re driving to call into the mayor’s office to report potholes. We appreciate that. But, it’s going to be another few weeks to a month of this season.”

Schlicher said the city often recycles asphalt they collect when they repave roads to fill in potholes.

He also said the city will start its “All Out Roll Out” program next month. City workers will trim trees, repave sidewalks in neighborhoods, repaint city buildings and crosswalks, tend to cemeteries and parks and any other maintenance repairs.

