Marietta College student leads talk on William Parker Cutler: “Appalachian Abolitionist”

Walker's presentation, "William Parker Cutler: Appalachian Abolitionist" is part of the castle's Third Thursday Talk series
Walker’s presentation, “William Parker Cutler: Appalachian Abolitionist” is part of the...
Walker’s presentation, “William Parker Cutler: Appalachian Abolitionist” is part of the castle’s Third Thursday Talk series(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Marietta College senior is getting a chance to share his research on a bigger stage Thursday night.

Tyler Walker says that initially he wanted to study the Underground Railroad for his capstone research project.

That curiosity led him to William Parker Cutler, an outspoken abolitionist from Marietta, Ohio.

Walker spent the summer and fall researching and he presented his findings last semester at Marietta College.

When The Castle in Marietta reached out to the college looking for a guest lecturer... Walker’s name came up.

Walker’s presentation, “William Parker Cutler: Appalachian Abolitionist” is part of the castle’s Third Thursday Talk series.

The event is at 7 and while it is sold out, anyone can join online.

To join online, register at mariettacastle.org.

The next Third Thursday Talk will be in April.

