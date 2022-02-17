Obituary: Baughman, Margaret Ellen

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Margaret Ellen Baughman, 88 of Belpre, OH. passed away February 16, 2022 at Belpre Landing.

She was born at Fairmont, WV. the daughter of the late Albert and Dorothy Johnson Wilfong.

She had at one time worked for Dudley’s Florist and Dollar General. She enjoyed arts and crafts, bingo and puzzles. She was a doting Mother and Step Mother who loved everyone equally.

She is survived by her children, Paula Fish, Janet Kratas and Steve Baughman. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Baughman; Her children, Cheryl Wolfe, Richard Wolfe, Jack Wolfe, Kenneth Wolfe, Michael Wolfe and Alan Baughman. Her sisters, JoAnn Kimble, Norma Jean Wilfong, Carol Miracle and Rose Lamp.

Funeral services will be Monday at 3:00pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend John “Jackie” Vermilyen officiating.

Burial will be in the Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be Monday from 1:00pm until service time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

