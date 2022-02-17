Obituary: Burge (Libby), Elizabeth Yvonne

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Elizabeth Yvonne Burge (Libby), 88 of Vienna went home to be with the Lord and her loving husband Bob on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Elizabeth was born on March 25, 1933 in Shirley, WV and was the only child of the late Garnet L. Bartlett who passed away in 1997. What a joyous reunion they are having!

Elizabeth was the owner, operator, and Broker of Mountain State Realty from 1965 until she chose to close the business in 2009. In those years Libby worked very diligently to touch so many people’s lives in helping them to purchase their first home and every home they purchased after. Real Estate was her life and her passion. Her other joys of life were to travel with her loving husband of 73 years, Bob. They went to many places on their journeys, but their favorite places to visit were Pigeon Forge, TN and St. Augustine, FL. And driving many, many hours on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Elizabeth loved to read and watch movies. She enjoyed swimming and tennis in her early years. And later in life she enjoyed just being at home and for her family to visit. She played cards weekly with her friends and that was something she truly looked forward to.

Elizabeth is survived by her only daughter Linda S. Wallace and her husband Joe E. Wallace whom she thought of as her own son. She had 4 grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Sheri L. Stanley (Michael), Marti L. Burge, Joe E. Wallace II (Shaunna) and Stephen R. Wallace (Kimberly). She was loved by her 9 great grandchildren, Zachary, Jason, Joe III, Jacob, Jeffrey, Megan, Benjamin, Jared and Joshua, and 10 great-great grandchildren, Grayson, Myla, Presley, Joe IV, Easton, Elijah, Jaxson, Ezrah, Cooper, and Judsyn.

In addition to her mother Garnet, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband Paul Robert Burge (Bob) and her son Paul Robert Burge, Jr. (Bob).

As per Elizabeth’s wishes there will be no service. She wishes to be cremated and to be laid to rest at Evergreen North Cemetery with her husband.

Cremation and burial will be handled by Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Vienna.

