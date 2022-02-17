Obituary: Jones, Mary Frances

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mary Frances Jones, 87, was lovingly cared for and resided with, her grandson Ronnie McNiel, his wife Reneta and their son, Yeh’Zekiel, of Thomasville, NC. Mary Frances, formally from Harrisville, WV, was called home Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

She was born on May 28,1934, in Boone County, WV, a daughter of the late Daniel Roscoe and Mary (Mills) Holmes.

Mary Frances worked in the garment industry as a seamstress in Harrisville for many years. She spent many many hours throughout her life crocheting baby blankets, afghans and much more for her children, grandchildren, family members, and friends. She enjoyed sitting on the porch watching the deer, listening to music, reading lots of books, watching game shows like Family Feud and Wheel of Fortune and most of all, spending time with her precious grandbabies.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, James (Bub) Jones; sons, Larry Jones and David Jones; grandson Bobby Merrill; siblings, Arlo, Zelphia, Flo, Charles, Mason, Jimmy, and Mayme.

She is survived by her loving children, Judy D’Apice of Wickliffe, OH, Tina Mullins of Streetman, TX, Marie Hearne of Plano, TX, Lisa Gonzalez of Charlotte, NC, and Elizabeth McNiel of Matthews, NC and Marie Jones of Smithville, WV.

Her grandchildren, Jeramie, Terra, Timmy, Jessica, Jamie, Melissa, Eric, Adam, Heather, Ebonee, Ronnie, DaShawn, Dustin, and Cody. She has 35 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Her only surviving sibling, Eleanor Matthews of Willoughby OH.

Services will be held at 2pm Sunday, February 27th, 2022, at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV with Pastor Robert Perine and Eric Holly officiating. Burial will follow at the Chevauxdefrise Cemetery, in Washburn, WV. Visitation will take place from 1-2pm, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com

