Obituary: Matheny, Stacey Lynn Seevers

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacey Lynn Seevers Matheny, 54, of Waverly, West Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born March 26, 1967, in Riverside CA, to the late Richard Seevers and Edith Gage Seevers of Hawthorne, FL. She had been employed at Magnum Magnetics Corporation.

She is survived by her husband James Matheny and son Cody (Sheena) Matheny of New Matamoras; 2 grandchildren, Ella and Jaxtyn; 3 brothers: Russell, Jefferey and Paul (Theresa) Seevers; 3 sisters: Dorothy (Charles) Cooper, Geneva Seevers, Sheryl (Doug) Crawford, several nieces and nephews, mother-in-law Julie Matheny and 3 sisters-in-law.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (Feb. 21) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home.

Family will greet friends at the funeral home before the service from 9 until 11.

Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

