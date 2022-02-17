Obituary: Smith, Emma L.

BELLEVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Emma L. Smith, 55 of Belleville, WV. passed away February 15, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born in Parkersburg the daughter of the late Gerald Eugene and Inez Jean Oldham Eaton.

She had worked for James IGA for several years. She enjoyed crafts, working in her flower gardens and above all was devoted to her family especially her grandchildren who lovingly called her “Eagle”.

She is survived by her children, Teresa Hall (Alan) of Barboursville, WV. and Amanda Richards (David) of Belleville, WV. Her grandchildren, Baylee, Alan and Jordan Richards and J.T. and Matthew Hall. Her sisters, Pam Hall, Brenda Whipkey, Janet Lynne Eaton and Paula Eaton and her brothers, Gerald Eaton, Jeff Eaton and Richard Eaton.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Alan Smith and her sisters, Carolyn Miller, Jackie Mitchell and Louise Sandman.

Funeral services will be Monday at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Rick Glass officiating. Burial will be in the Anderson Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday from 4-8pm and Monday from 10:00am until service time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

