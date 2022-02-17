People’s Bank buying national leasing company

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta-headquartered People’s Bank is buying a national leasing company.

According to a news release, Vantage Finance is a Minnesota-based national leasing company that primarily deals in technology like computer equipment.

It will become a subsidiary of People’s Bank once the deal is complete. It will continue to operate under the Vantage Financial name.

Bank officials say Vantage has $147 million in available equipment, but is currently $21 million in debt.

People’s Bank will purchase it for $54 million and pay off that additional $21 million in debt.

The bank says it expects this purchase to be a lucrative investment.

The deal is expected to be complete in march.

A bank spokesman says this is the second such business the bank has purchased with a national scope in just two years.

