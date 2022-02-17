Scholarship amount up, eligibility requirements down

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Officials say the amount of a merit-based college scholarship in West Virginia is increasing while the eligibility requirements are decreasing.

WOWK-TV reports the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission approved the changes for the Promise Scholarship for 2022 and 2023 graduates.

Officials said they wanted to help more students qualify for scholarship money as they work to overcome academic challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.

They said the scholarship amount will be $5,000, up from $4,750. In addition, students can qualify by scoring an ACT composite of 21 instead of 22 or by scoring an SAT composite score of 1,080 instead of 1,100.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.