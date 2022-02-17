Scoreboard: February 16, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
HIGH SCHOOL GIRL’S BASKETBALL
Division IV Region 15 Southeast 2 Sectional
Glenwood - 13
Waterford - 61
Waterford advances to face Peebles at Piketon High School on February 19
Division IV Region 15 Southeast 1 Sectional
Belpre - 24
South Webster - 65
Belpre’s season ends with a 7-17 record
Calhoun County - 69
Williamstown - 58
NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Marietta College - 71
Capital - 44
