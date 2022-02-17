Advertisement

Scoreboard: February 16, 2022

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

HIGH SCHOOL GIRL’S BASKETBALL

Division IV Region 15 Southeast 2 Sectional

Glenwood - 13

Waterford - 61

Waterford advances to face Peebles at Piketon High School on February 19

Division IV Region 15 Southeast 1 Sectional

Belpre - 24

South Webster - 65

Belpre’s season ends with a 7-17 record

Calhoun County - 69

Williamstown - 58

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Marietta College - 71

Capital - 44

