Advertisement

Tesla faces another US investigation: unexpected braking

In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photo, the company logo sits on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photo, the company logo sits on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. U.S. auto safety regulators have launched another investigation of Tesla, this time tied to complaints that its cars can stop on roads for no apparent reason. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By TOM KRISHER
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators have launched another investigation of Tesla, this time tied to complaints that its cars can stop on roads for no apparent reason.

The government says it has 354 complaints from owners during the past nine months about “phantom braking” in Tesla Models 3 and Y. The probe covers an estimated 416,000 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years.

No crashes or injuries were reported.

The vehicles are equipped with partially automated driver-assist features such as adaptive cruise control and “Autopilot,” which allows them to automatically brake and steer within their lanes.

Documents posted Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the vehicles can unexpectedly brake at highway speeds.

“Complainants report that the rapid deceleration can occur without warning, and often repeatedly during a single drive cycle,” the agency says.

Many owners in the complaints say they are afraid of a rear-end crash on a freeway.

The probe is another in a string of enforcement efforts by the agency that include Autopilot and “Full Self-Driving” software. Despite their names, neither feature can drive the vehicles without people supervising.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roland Wayne McLaughlin
Ritchie Co. man arrested for allegedly having relations with girl
Wheeling, W. Va. man charged with first degree robbery
James Layne mugshot
Belpre man accused of identify theft and other charges
A Wood County Schools school bus was damaged during a wreck on Staunton Avenue on Tuesday.
Wood County Schools bus damaged after hitting barrier
A man has been sentenced to 60 years for setting two house fires that killed a person and...
Man sentenced to 60 years in deadly 2020 house fires

Latest News

The first community, named Cotino, will be built in Rancho Mirage, California. It will feature...
Disney plans to develop neighborhoods for fans
Health experts say unmasking kids could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases, even as new...
Health experts: 'Too risky' to unmask kids despite drop in COVID cases
U.S. officials say Russia is still building up troops at the Ukraine border, despite its claims...
White House: Window for Russian invasion of Ukraine still open
The records being released to Congress are visitor logs showing appointment information for...
White House visitor logs to be turned over in Jan. 6 investigation