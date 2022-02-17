Two people arrested in Pomeroy on drug charges

Advertisement

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
POMEROY, Ohio. (WTAP) -The Major Crimes Task Force says it allegedly found a large quantity of heroin, crystal methamphetamine, and cash as well as drug paraphernalia, digital scales, plastic baggies, syringes, and other drug abuse instruments during a search warrant.

This was on the 100 block of Peacock Avenue in the Village of Pomeroy. The search warrant for the residence came after a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking of both heroin and crystal methamphetamine.

Kimberly Haley and Cory Stewart were arrested. They share the same charges of possession of heroin, trafficking in heroin, possession of meth and trafficking in meth,

Law enforcement says a six-year-old child was in the house at the time. The child was released to a family member and the task force is following up with Meigs County Children’s Services.

