Updated measure bans required teaching of systemic racism

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Neither the state nor school districts could require or compel Ohio teachers to affirm a belief in the systemic nature of racism or ``the multiplicity or fluidity of gender identities.’’

That’s according to the latest version of a bill in the Ohio House restricting how the topic of racism is taught in K-12 schools.

The updated legislation would also prevent teachers or administrators from using or approving curricula or materials to promote those concepts.

The new version also says that the elimination of slavery, fights to end racial discrimination, and public opinion opposing racism ``dispels the idea that the United States and its institutions are systemically racist.’’

