Advertisement

U.S. Coast Guard offloads $1 billion worth of narcotics

Journalists, politicians, and federal officials stand along with members of the U.S. Coast...
Journalists, politicians, and federal officials stand along with members of the U.S. Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies, as they view more than one billion dollars worth of seized cocaine and marijuana aboard Coast Guard Cutter James at Port Everglades, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The Coast Guard said the haul included approximately 54,500 pounds of cocaine and 15,800 pounds of marijuana from multiple interdictions in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard vessel offloaded Thursday more than 30 metric tons of cocaine and marijuana worth over $1 billion that was seized at sea during a months-long deployment off the coast of South America.

The haul of illegal narcotics brought home by the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James was one of the biggest in recent memory.

It’s a reflection of increasingly sophisticated U.S. arsenal but also a recent surge in narcotics coming from Colombia, the world’s top producer of cocaine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Layne mugshot
Belpre man accused of identify theft and other charges
Roland Wayne McLaughlin
Ritchie Co. man arrested for allegedly having relations with girl
Wheeling, W. Va. man charged with first degree robbery
Two arrested on drug charges
Two people arrested in Pomeroy on drug charges
A Wood County Schools school bus was damaged during a wreck on Staunton Avenue on Tuesday.
Wood County Schools bus damaged after hitting barrier

Latest News

Vaccine locations can be found online at vaccinate.wv.gov and by calling 1-833-734-0965
Gov. Justice’s holds COVID-19 media briefing
'Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end,' Prime Minister Justin...
Truckers in Ottawa hold their ground despite threats of crackdown
A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022,...
Sharpton: Without no-knock warrant, Amir Locke would be alive
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in...
Pelosi opens Biden State of the Union speech to full House
The Wood County Commission
Wood County Commission signs request for 911 First Responder Retirement System