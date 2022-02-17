Washington County Grand Jury announces 24 indictments

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Twenty-three people were indicted Tuesday by the Washington County Grand Jury.

The indictments were listed in a release from the Washington County Prosecutor’s office.

Gray, Michael L. – Corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the second degree; Abduction, a felony of the third degree; Domestic Violence, a felony of the fourth degree; Disrupting public services, a felony of the fourth degree

Warner, James D. – Extortion, a felony of the third degree; Extortion, a felony of the third degree; Menacing by Stalking, a felony of the fourth degree; Menacing by Stalking, a felony of the fourth degree; Violating a Protection Order, a misdemeanor of the first degree; Violating a Protection Order, a misdemeanor of the first degree

Davis, Nicole D. – Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance, a felony of the fourth degree

Blake, Melanie A. – Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance, a felony of the fourth degree

Stover, Brandon R. – Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the third degree; Felonious Assault, a felony of the first degree

Science, Brittany A. – Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree

Spicer, Roxane R. – Improperly Furnishing Firearms to a Minor, a felony of the fifth degree

Pletcher, Cyril C., III - Improperly Furnishing Firearms to a Minor, a felony of the fifth degree

Owens, Clinton B. – Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree

Boley, Samantha J. - Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree

Richardson, Arianna N. – Forgery, a felony of the fifth degree; Identity Fraud, a felony of the fifth degree

Waugh, Trevon K. – Trafficking in a Fentanyl-related Compound, a felony of the third degree; *Specification for Forfeiture of a Cell Phone in a Drug Case; *Specification for Forfeiture of a Cell Phone in a Drug Case; *Specification for Forfeiture of a Cell Phone in a Drug Case; *Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case; *Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case; *Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case; Possession of a Fentanyl-related Compound, a felony of the third degree

Hewitt, Gloria M. – Possession of a Fentanyl-related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree

Rogers, Kacy G. – Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree

West, Sule A. – Trafficking in a Fentanyl-related Compound, a felony of the third degree; *Specification for Forfeiture of a Cell Phone in a Drug Case; *Specification for Forfeiture of a Cell Phone in a Drug Case; *Specification for Forfeiture of a Cell Phone in a Drug Case; *Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case; *Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case; *Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case; Possession of a Fentanyl-related Compound, a felony of the third degree

Rogers, Bradley W. – Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree

Reynolds, Trece M. – Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a felony of the third degree; *Specification for Forfeiture of a Cell Phone in a Drug Case; *Specification for Forfeiture of a Cell Phone in a Drug Case; *Specification for Forfeiture of a Cell Phone in a Drug Case; *Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case; *Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case; *Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case; Possession of a Fentanyl-related Compound, a felony of the third degree

Ball, Steven T. – Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree

Ball, Steven T. – Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third degree; Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree

Connell, Neil C. – Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third degree; Possession of a Fentanyl-related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree

Tanner Michael Hazelton aka Dylan Maurice Stipes – Menacing by Stalking, a felony of the fourth degree; Intimidation of an Attorney, Victim or Witness in a Criminal Case, a misdemeanor of the first degree; Obstructing Official Business, a misdemeanor of the second degree

Hollingsworth, Michael Paul – Tampering With Evidence, a felony of the third degree; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree; Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree

Sandy, Matthew T. – Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree; Domestic Violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree; Abduction, a felony of the third degree; Disrupting Public Services, a felony of the fourth degree

Neeley, Kacy Renea – Theft of Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree; Theft of Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree; Theft of Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree; Theft of Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree; Theft of Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree; Theft of Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree; Theft of Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree; Theft of Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree