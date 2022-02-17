Advertisement

Washington County Grand Jury announces 24 indictments

By WTAP News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Twenty-three people were indicted Tuesday by the Washington County Grand Jury.

The indictments were listed in a release from the Washington County Prosecutor’s office.

  • Gray, Michael L. – Corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the second degree;  Abduction, a felony of the third degree; Domestic Violence, a felony of the fourth degree;  Disrupting public services, a felony of the fourth degree
  • Warner, James D. – Extortion, a felony of the third degree; Extortion, a felony of the third degree;  Menacing by Stalking, a felony of the fourth degree;  Menacing by Stalking, a felony of the fourth degree;  Violating a Protection Order, a misdemeanor of the first degree;  Violating a Protection Order, a misdemeanor of the first degree
  • Davis, Nicole D. – Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance, a felony of the fourth degree
  • Blake, Melanie A. – Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance, a felony of the fourth degree
  • Stover, Brandon R. – Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the third degree;  Felonious Assault, a felony of the first degree
  • Science, Brittany A. – Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree
  • Spicer, Roxane R. – Improperly Furnishing Firearms to a Minor, a felony of the fifth degree
  • Pletcher, Cyril C., III - Improperly Furnishing Firearms to a Minor, a felony of the fifth degree
  • Owens, Clinton B. – Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree
  • Boley, Samantha J. - Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree
  • Richardson, Arianna N. – Forgery, a felony of the fifth degree;  Identity Fraud, a felony of the fifth degree
  • Waugh, Trevon K. – Trafficking in a Fentanyl-related Compound, a felony of the third degree; *Specification for Forfeiture of a Cell Phone in a Drug Case;  *Specification for Forfeiture of a Cell Phone in a Drug Case;  *Specification for Forfeiture of a Cell Phone in a Drug Case;  *Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case; *Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case;  *Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case;  Possession of a Fentanyl-related Compound, a felony of the third degree
  • Hewitt, Gloria M. – Possession of a Fentanyl-related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree
  • Rogers, Kacy G. – Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree
  • West, Sule A. – Trafficking in a Fentanyl-related Compound, a felony of the third degree;  *Specification for Forfeiture of a Cell Phone in a Drug Case;  *Specification for Forfeiture of a Cell Phone in a Drug Case;  *Specification for Forfeiture of a Cell Phone in a Drug Case;  *Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case; *Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case;  *Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case;  Possession of a Fentanyl-related Compound, a felony of the third degree
  • Rogers, Bradley W. – Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree
  • Reynolds, Trece M. – Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a felony of the third degree;  *Specification for Forfeiture of a Cell Phone in a Drug Case;  *Specification for Forfeiture of a Cell Phone in a Drug Case;  *Specification for Forfeiture of a Cell Phone in a Drug Case;  *Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case; *Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case;  *Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case;  Possession of a Fentanyl-related Compound, a felony of the third degree
  • Ball, Steven T. – Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree
  • Ball, Steven T. – Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third degree;  Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree
  • Connell, Neil C. – Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third degree;  Possession of a Fentanyl-related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree
  • Tanner Michael Hazelton aka Dylan Maurice Stipes – Menacing by Stalking, a felony of the fourth degree;  Intimidation of an Attorney, Victim or Witness in a Criminal Case, a misdemeanor of the first degree;  Obstructing Official Business, a misdemeanor of the second degree
  • Hollingsworth, Michael Paul – Tampering With Evidence, a felony of the third degree; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree; Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree
  • Sandy, Matthew T. – Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree; Domestic Violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree; Abduction, a felony of the third degree;  Disrupting Public Services, a felony of the fourth degree
  • Neeley, Kacy Renea – Theft of Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree;  Theft of Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree;  Theft of Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree;  Theft of Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree;  Theft of Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree;  Theft of Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree;  Theft of Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree;  Theft of Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree
  • Cunningham, Benjamin D. – Disrupting Public Services, a felony of the fourth degree;  Unlawful Restraint, a misdemeanor of the third degree;  Unlawful Restraint, a misdemeanor of the third degree;  Domestic Violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree;  Domestic Violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree

Arraignments for those scheduled to appear before Common Pleas Judge Mark Kerenyi will start at 9:30 a.m. March 15, while arraignments before Judge John Halliday will start at 10:45 a.m. March 18.

