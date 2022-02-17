Washington County Public Library’s Local History and Genealogy building closed after ceiling fell

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -The Washington County Public Library Local History and Genealogy building is closed after its ceiling fell last week.

Library Director Justin Mayo said the ceiling fell down last Thursday.

“About a third of the ceiling came down. “We’re working on clean up and securing the building. We will probably be closed for the foreseeable future,” Mayo said. “The goal is to get it accessible as soon as possible.”

Mayo said they noticed some cracks in the ceiling and had a crew go out to inspect it last Thursday. After the workers left the building, approximately one-third of the plaster ceiling fell. Mayo said nobody was in the building when the ceiling fell. He said while there is no water damage to any of the artifacts and books in the building, “there’s a lot of dirt and dust on everything right now.”

But, just because the building is closed doesn’t mean people can’t still do their history research.

“As of now, patrons can come to the main building and use our online resources. Everything that is online over there is also online over here. So, we will be able to service those people,” Mayo said.

“My goal is probably within the next month to do it by appointment, so people will be able to come in by appointment and that’s kind of where we’re at right now.”

Mayo said they don’t know what caused the ceiling to fall but that the ceiling is part of the original building which was built in 1939. He said they are working with an insurance company to find out how much it will cost to repair the ceiling.

