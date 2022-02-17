West Virginia University draws back mask requirements

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia University is removing some of its masking requirements put in place to combat COVID-19 as the number of virus cases in the state is decreasing.

University officials say masks will no longer be required in most indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

The university will still require masks in classrooms, labs and on-campus buses.

Students and staff in health science fields and those who work with patients will still be required to wear masks indoors.

