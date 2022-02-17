Wood County Commission signs request for 911 First Responder Retirement System

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 911 First Responders are one step closer to having their own retirement system.

In a request written to the West Virginia Legislature, the Wood County Commission says that “911 Public Safety Telecommunicators make the same sacrifices in their personal lives” as other essential workers.

These workers were officially designated as First Responders during the 2021 Legislative Session.

Commissioner Blair Couch says this elevates their status to that of firefighters, law enforcement officers, and emergency medical service workers.

This official requests asks for their retirement benefits to reflect that same status.

According to the request, the retirement system would require workers to serve 20 years and have reached the age of 50 to qualify for retirement.

