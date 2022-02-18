Actors Guild needing donations for costumes for upcoming show

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Actors Guild is looking for help with its upcoming show, “A Few Good Men.”

The Actors Guild is looking for funds to rent costumes for its upcoming play.

The costumes are for 16 actors who will be dressed as Marine and Navy personnel.

The director of the show, Charles Matthews, says that the group is close to their $52 hundred goal, as they are looking to make the costumes for the show as accurate as possible mainly to honor veterans.

“We absolutely want to pay 100 percent respect to all veterans. Yes, it is Marines and Navy in the show specifically. But, when it comes to the proper costumes, the proper military attire and extra items. We had to be authentic, and we had to pay honor to all veterans,” says Matthews.

Officials with the Actors Guild say that they are $13 hundred away from their goal for renting the costumes.

If you would like to provide a donation for the costumes you can call 304-485-9322.

The deadline to donate is February 25.

