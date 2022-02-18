Attorney General Dave Yost links overdose deaths to stimulus checks,local law enforcement says more research is needed

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) -While a recent study by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost links the rise in opioid deaths in Ohio to the COVID-19 stimulus checks, local law enforcement officers say more research needs to be done before they can support or deny Yost’s report.

Attorney General Yost’s report, titled, COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments and Opioid Overdose Deaths, was released Thursday.

Yost makes the claim in the report that data from the Ohio Department of Health found that spikes in opioid-related overdose deaths during the second quarter of 2020 coincided with the delivery of federal stimulus checks.

It also says more Ohioans died of opioid overdoses in the second quarter of 2020 than at any point since 2010.

Washington County Chief Deputy Mark Warden said he and his team would need to do more research before making any statement about Yost’s report.

“Unfortunately, the sad thing is and the truth is, if I’m addicted and I’m an addict and I do get money, am I going to use it on the drug of choice that I am addicted to? So, there lies the question,” Warden said.

Warden said after the first stimulus check in March of 2020, they had 9 overdose deaths.

“Our first overdose deaths were in May of 2020 and that was two. And during that time during our first stimulus check to our second stimulus check, we had a total of nine deaths. Can I sit here and link that directly to the stimulus checks causing those deaths, I can’t,” Warden said. “That would be a very comprehensive study.”

Warden said they reported two deaths following the second round of stimulus checks and five following the third.

Warden said these numbers would probably be higher if first responders didn’t use the opioid reversal drug Narcan to save people who overdosed.

“These numbers would be even much higher if it wasn’t for the Narcan,” Warden said.

“Our officers are using it. They are bringing people back from the brink of death.”

