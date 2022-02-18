Advertisement

Brielle Newland looks to become Girl's Wrestling State Champion

Brielle Newland looks to become state champ
Brielle Newland looks to become state champ(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
REEDSVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Brielle Newland is a five sport athlete at Eastern High School.

However, before this year she had never thought of joining the wrestling team much less being as successful as she is.

Brielle has lettered in volleyball, basketball, track & field, cross country and now wrestling, as well as holding a 4.1 GPA and President of the National Honors Society.

This past wrestling season, she became the first girl district champion for Eastern high school and now looks to become a State Champion Wrestler.

