WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A car goes over an embankment on Route 50 on Thursday evening. Wood County 911 says it happened right after 5:08 p.m. on mile marker 20 of Route 50.

The red car was the only car involved and dispatchers say no one was hurt. The Deer Walk Volunteer Fire Department responded and so did the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

