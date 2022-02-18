Energy Assistance Program has extended the application date to March 18

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The date has been extended 30 days after it’s previous date due to the amount of funding left.

“We still have available funding so we extended it for Thirty days for people who haven’t applied yet to be able to apply,” said HHR Specialist Senior Terri Vickers.

The program can only be used for a household for one month of energy bill assistance.

The program has also excluded social security and veterans income as of this year and D.H.H.R thinks that will raise the number of applications as well.

If you want to check if you qualify for this program you can visit, WVPath.org.

